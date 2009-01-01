Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Kool Old Skool Go Fast A/M Parts 440/550/650/750 Round 1 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2017 Location Clovis, CA Posts 54 Kool Old Skool Go Fast A/M Parts 440/550/650/750 Round 1 Okay let me start by first off stating that these used parts are in excellent condition, some are new (will state as NOS) and others are slightly used. Yes they are expensive but I have decided this is might be my last year on the water and my skis are all setup ready to go how I want them. So there is no need to hoard all these go fast parts any longer. Hopefully the can go to somebody who will actually used them. Also, if you're serious about something, send me a PM with your email and I will get you pictures. TOO MANY PARTS to be posting them on here. If you're just looking please don't waste both of our times but if you have just a general question about performance, don't be afraid to send me a PM. These parts are definitely worth your investment if you want a top notch ski. Everything priced includes shipping to CONUS. I'm not messing around with the shipping questions of "How's much is shipping to 84637 or 08561 or the farthest corner in America." Again, everything priced includes shipping to CONUS. Parts were going to be used on Kawasaki 550SX and Kawasaki X2 setups with A/M or upgraded motors, for example: 750 motor in a Kawasaki X2. So here it goes:



1. 750sp MRD Fuel Injected System 50MM. Comes with extra gears as well. $500

2. 550sx MRD Fuel Injected System $300

3. 5550pjs specific MRD Fuel Injected System, this is for the 550 PJS cylinders and Viper Set Up. $500 ***I do have a PJS Viper 5000 Motor and maybe we can make a package deal***

4. 650 Style Westcoast Exhaust Manifold bored to 50MM/Nynja Headpipe/C4 Nynja Chamber. $1500 All Screws Turn Freely

5. Yamaha Exhaust Manifold/Nynja Headpipe/Nynja C4 Chamber. $1500 All Screws Turn Freely (Yes I have 2 Nynja Setups)

6. 550 Rooster Shooter. Cable and Spring are good. Complete system minus hardware (just use what you already have) $250

7. 550sx Ocean Pro Nozzle. Complete. Exit Nozzle is Powder Coated Pink to match the Pink Lightning or 94/95s. $400

8. 550 Factory Pipe Head Pipe. Yes that's correct. Super Rare. Head Pipe Only. Will fit on any FPP chamber 550/650. $300

9. NOS Super Trapp Waterbox for 550/650/750 $200

10. Bad Bones X2 Waterbox for 650/750 setups in a X2 $250

11. 440/550 Westcoast Turbo Pipe with manifold and all hardware. Probably won't find another. $300



This is what I have at my house for now. Ready to ship. Will have other parts and will later post. Stand By for Round 2 Last edited by Tynewberry; Yesterday at 08:11 PM . 1987 Kawasaki X2 650 (Ported/Lightened Fly Wheel, Mariner Head/Exhaust/Waterbox/Ride Plate) (For Sale)

Searching for A/M 550 stuff for a PJS build. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 57 Posts 9,228 Re: Kool Old Skool Go Fast A/M Parts 440/550/650/750 Round 1 Originally Posted by Tynewberry Originally Posted by 11. 440/550 Westcoast Turbo Pipe with manifold and all hardware. Probably won't find another. $300 Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location St Louis, MO Age 36 Posts 483 Re: Kool Old Skool Go Fast A/M Parts 440/550/650/750 Round 1 Interested in 550 MRD. Please pm pics.



#4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2017 Location Clovis, CA Posts 54 Re: Kool Old Skool Go Fast A/M Parts 440/550/650/750 Round 1 #6 Rooster Shooter is sold

