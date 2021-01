Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Best foam for sponsons #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2020 Location Reno, NV Age 20 Posts 114 Best foam for sponsons I am planning to mold some sponsons out of foam and glass them into my hull. Iíve used some foam from Home Depot to make a rear kicker before but it melted with spray glue hitting it. Whatís the best foam to use that I can mold easily and glass over? Thanks in advance 83 550/750 - westcoast head, westcoast pipe, timing advance, sbn 44, tau ceti arrestor, 18* skat, bored and blueprinted pump

92 750sx #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Santa Barbara, Ca. Posts 2,756 Blog Entries 1 Re: Best foam for sponsons Urethane rigid like old school surfboards

