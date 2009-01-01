|
JS550 Pump Shaft Seal Instaliation
I've got an 86 JS550 and that needs the pump shaft housing rebuild, I bought a rebuild kit and i've got it torn apart, But i cant get the new rear seals to install, any one have any tips/trick/videos/or even pictures on how to push them pas the metal lips?
