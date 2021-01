Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Deciding whether to sell 440/550s #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2008 Location Maryland Posts 121 Deciding whether to sell 440/550s I have two '88 js440s - two too many for my wife and I (she has her stock 550 and I have a RN701).

Both have 440 pumps, one has fresh built 550 full engine (from mechanic) with jetsport exhaust. The other is 440 lower end crank and upper 550 1mm over and freshly honed, started break-in last summer. PJS head SBN44 new ebox rebuild in GA west coast pipe west coast bulkhead brace

Both have SS impellers

Both run great

Too many skis... Should I sell, prices,?

I would get out of Sx/ JS stuff while you can, personally. 1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS

There's still a huge market for 440's and 550's. FB has specific groups and vintage groups. I've had good luck on this site too. Running skis sell quickly before Memorial day. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

