Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ISO Kawasaki x2 handlebar adjustment knob #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Ontario Posts 1 ISO Kawasaki x2 handlebar adjustment knob I値l start off with saying sorry for posting in the adds section. Like the title says I知 looking for the knob for the adjustable bars off of a kawi x2 pm me if you have one and would be willing to ship to Canada F609BBC9-C897-4FC1-91B8-541DE3220BB2.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules