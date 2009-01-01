Dear Friends,
Just the other day I found a Kawa 1100 ZXI and I bought it, even knowing that the engine is completely frozen
So, my question for you all is:
What is first thing that I should do to try to find out why this engine is frozen? I mean before remove the engine out and completely open apart
-There is no rod thru the block
-I put a camera thru the spark plug hole and the top of all 3 cylinders are very clean, no carbonization at all
-I could see one cylinder wall and i looks very good
-The spark plugs were new and they were in good shape, sometimes when one carb lean out and fry the cylinder the spark plug get a little bit burned and black and etc, but they all are very clean
- I was thinking that maybe the starter motor may be frozen?! But I really don't think so..
So, I would like to know if some one have some suggesting to me of where to start
Thank you all for the help
Ricardo