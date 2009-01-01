 1997 1100 ZXI with a frozen engine
  1. Yesterday, 08:50 PM #1
    1ricardo
    1997 1100 ZXI with a frozen engine

    Dear Friends,

    Just the other day I found a Kawa 1100 ZXI and I bought it, even knowing that the engine is completely frozen
    So, my question for you all is:
    What is first thing that I should do to try to find out why this engine is frozen? I mean before remove the engine out and completely open apart
    -There is no rod thru the block
    -I put a camera thru the spark plug hole and the top of all 3 cylinders are very clean, no carbonization at all
    -I could see one cylinder wall and i looks very good
    -The spark plugs were new and they were in good shape, sometimes when one carb lean out and fry the cylinder the spark plug get a little bit burned and black and etc, but they all are very clean
    - I was thinking that maybe the starter motor may be frozen?! But I really don't think so..
    So, I would like to know if some one have some suggesting to me of where to start

    Thank you all for the help

    Ricardo
  2. Yesterday, 10:03 PM #2
    StuRat
    Re: 1997 1100 ZXI with a frozen engine

    could just be the pump is frozen. unbolt the engine and slide it forward. should give you your answer.
    1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS
  3. Yesterday, 10:13 PM #3
    1ricardo
    Re: 1997 1100 ZXI with a frozen engine

    Hi,

    I'll do that! One more question, are the engine mount screw accessible with out disassemble the muffler and the intake manifold ?

    Thanks for the help!!!





    Quote Originally Posted by StuRat View Post
    could just be the pump is frozen. unbolt the engine and slide it forward. should give you your answer.
  4. Yesterday, 10:16 PM #4
    Rmason256
    Re: 1997 1100 ZXI with a frozen engine

    I'd just pull the pump
  5. Yesterday, 10:44 PM #5
    Rmason256
    Re: 1997 1100 ZXI with a frozen engine

    And if your pump is locked up I have two available for sale
  6. Yesterday, 10:49 PM #6
    1ricardo
    Re: 1997 1100 ZXI with a frozen engine

    Quote Originally Posted by Rmason256 View Post
    I'd just pull the pump
    Hello, I did a quick search and did not find a youtube video with the removal of the ZXI pump. What I found is this one from a polaris Jetski,
    Do you think its the same procedure? Or on the ZXI the procedure is different by some how ?

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTz2VkDy6AA

    Few more questions:

    1-) I notice that the guy end up with the shaft with the impeller in one side and the spline on the other side of this shaft, so my question is: Is this spline connects to the PTO inside the jetski?
    Because on the engine side the PTO is threaded and on the pump side the PTO is just splined?

    2-) What actually frozen on the pump side? The bearing that goes between the stator and the shaft?

    Thank you all again !
  7. Yesterday, 10:51 PM #7
    1ricardo
    Re: 1997 1100 ZXI with a frozen engine

    Quote Originally Posted by Rmason256 View Post
    And if your pump is locked up I have two available for sale
    I'll take a look, and you can PM me with the price and picture of the pump, if you don't mind

    Thanks Again
