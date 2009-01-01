Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: 1997 1100 ZXI with a frozen engine #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2021 Location FL Age 48 Posts 4 1997 1100 ZXI with a frozen engine Dear Friends,



Just the other day I found a Kawa 1100 ZXI and I bought it, even knowing that the engine is completely frozen

So, my question for you all is:

What is first thing that I should do to try to find out why this engine is frozen? I mean before remove the engine out and completely open apart

-There is no rod thru the block

-I put a camera thru the spark plug hole and the top of all 3 cylinders are very clean, no carbonization at all

-I could see one cylinder wall and i looks very good

-The spark plugs were new and they were in good shape, sometimes when one carb lean out and fry the cylinder the spark plug get a little bit burned and black and etc, but they all are very clean

- I was thinking that maybe the starter motor may be frozen?! But I really don't think so..

So, I would like to know if some one have some suggesting to me of where to start



Thank you all for the help



Ricardo #2 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 31 Posts 794 Re: 1997 1100 ZXI with a frozen engine could just be the pump is frozen. unbolt the engine and slide it forward. should give you your answer. 1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2021 Location FL Age 48 Posts 4 Re: 1997 1100 ZXI with a frozen engine Hi,



I'll do that! One more question, are the engine mount screw accessible with out disassemble the muffler and the intake manifold ?



Thanks for the help!!!











Originally Posted by StuRat Originally Posted by could just be the pump is frozen. unbolt the engine and slide it forward. should give you your answer. #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2012 Location Huntsville, AL Age 39 Posts 200 Re: 1997 1100 ZXI with a frozen engine I'd just pull the pump #5 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2012 Location Huntsville, AL Age 39 Posts 200 Re: 1997 1100 ZXI with a frozen engine And if your pump is locked up I have two available for sale #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2021 Location FL Age 48 Posts 4 Re: 1997 1100 ZXI with a frozen engine Originally Posted by Rmason256 Originally Posted by I'd just pull the pump

Do you think its the same procedure? Or on the ZXI the procedure is different by some how ?



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTz2VkDy6AA



Few more questions:



1-) I notice that the guy end up with the shaft with the impeller in one side and the spline on the other side of this shaft, so my question is: Is this spline connects to the PTO inside the jetski?

Because on the engine side the PTO is threaded and on the pump side the PTO is just splined?



2-) What actually frozen on the pump side? The bearing that goes between the stator and the shaft?



Thank you all again ! #7 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2021 Location FL Age 48 Posts 4 Re: 1997 1100 ZXI with a frozen engine Originally Posted by Rmason256 Originally Posted by And if your pump is locked up I have two available for sale



Thanks Again Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules