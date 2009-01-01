Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SEADOO GTX DI 2002 (BLue Model) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2013 Location Australia Posts 12 SEADOO GTX DI 2002 (BLue Model) Hi Everyone, Recently this week my Ski started missing and sputtering above 20 KLM and now it seems to start but missing badly it wont accelerate at all just sputters. The Ski has around 350 hours the maintenance light is coming on but not the siren. Here is what i have done so far.



Changed the plugs to brand new ones.

Cleaned the Rav valves they were not very oiled up new the top but carbon build up was limited.

I also took the fuel rail off cleaned the air and fuel regulator but not the injectors I wasn't sure how to remove these.

At about 200 hours i replaced the rectifier this appears to be a different issue, I did try and book it in this time for a diagnoses but no one in my town will look at it as they all say its too old. So i am kinda stuck either sell for parts or fix it if i can , parts are expensive and if i diagnose incorrectly it will prove expensive. I am in a country town in OZ so limited with what i can do regarding getting it fixed i have always been able to maintain and its been a really good ski. I did not some light smoke under the seat with this current issue but was unable to see where it is coming from.

Any feedback would be appreciated from the group.



