Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New SKI #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2013 Location Australia Posts 12 New SKI Hi Everyone , I am looking at a new 3 seat ski mainly recreation no need for lots of power family use, most important is low ongoing cost running and maintenance. Any suggestions on a good ski i currently own a seadoo GTX DI 2002 which i have had for 19 years but its playing up and starting to cost on top of that no one seems to want to work on them where i am anyway.



Would appreciate any feedback Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules