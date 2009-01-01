|
|
-
New SKI
Hi Everyone , I am looking at a new 3 seat ski mainly recreation no need for lots of power family use, most important is low ongoing cost running and maintenance. Any suggestions on a good ski i currently own a seadoo GTX DI 2002 which i have had for 19 years but its playing up and starting to cost on top of that no one seems to want to work on them where i am anyway.
Would appreciate any feedback
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules