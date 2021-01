Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Needing some help - my engine (jet ski's engine acttualy) was flooded. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2013 Location Brasil Posts 4 Needing some help - my engine (jet ski's engine acttualy) was flooded. Does anyone could help me if the correct procedure when the engine was flooded?



I alredy changed de oil, but its still getting white.



How to drain completely this water that is inside de galerys?



Its a sea doo gti 155 2008.



If anyone has the manual service for this one, please sent me, I'll be greatfull.



#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,368 Re: Needing some help - my engine (jet ski's engine acttualy) was flooded. The oil will get milky quickly when water has been in the engine. Change oil, run it on the hose at idle for 3 minutes, repeat. Probably needs about 4 oil changes.



