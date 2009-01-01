Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1050 SLXH running engine #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2013 Location Lake Sonoma, California Posts 409 1050 SLXH running engine From a 1997, has approx 124/134/130 compression cold. Freshwater in good shape, has intake and exhaust manifolds, pto, flywheel and stator (ski developed electrical issue believe I chased it to ebox but I dont remember if stator tested good)

Located in San Francisco area, $500, would like to keep from shipping at this time as its heavy and I dont have much free time to deal with crating it. Have other parts from ski, mostly everything still.

