Howling sound in FX HO Cruiser 2007
Hi, any help appreciated:
My 2007 FX HO Cruiser (approx. 500 hours) has started to make a howling noise when running at 5000...8000 RPM or so. It is slowly getting louder and louder, ride after ride. It does not appear at idle, and typically does not appear instantly after start, but after some (tens of) minutes or so.
The intermediate housing has been lubricated every year, and I tried adding additional grease, did not help.
Impeller seems to be visually OK, and top speed (GPS) is 92 km/h @ 10300 RPM. It was 95 km/h @ 10000 RPM about 8 years ago. So I guess the impeller & clearance are still OK.
The noise can be clearly heard in the linked recording (converted to YouTube video), especially from 0:12 on: https://youtu.be/7ggIkZk7uM4
Any suggestions on what could be the problem and how to fix? Thanks!
