Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Help Identifying Aftermarket Exhaust Parts installed on JS550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location VA Posts 25 Help Identifying Aftermarket Exhaust Parts installed on JS550 Hello. Hoping someone can give me some assistance. Just purchased a 1988 JS550 which has many after market parts. In particular - the exhaust. I see it has a mariner factor half pipe but the waterbox is gone. Instead it has some type of Coffman silencer pipes installed. See picture of one of them but there are two. They are joined in the nose with a 90 ish degree rubber elbow (as seen in the picture). So the exhaust after it leaves the half pipe goes into a short rubber hose, then into a Coffman silencer of some type (left side of ski), then into a rubber elbow, then back into another Coffman silencer pipe (on right side of ski), then to a short rubber hose then out the right side of the hull. I'm pulling the engine to go through it in part because of low compression in one cylinder (40 psi) so I have not fired this one up at all.



Questions:

1. what are those two coffman silencer pipe gizmos??? I can't find them anywhere on the net

2. how loud are they likely to be (local conditions require noise suppression - too loud and I will have issues)

3. what would be a good waterbox replacement to match the mariner factory half pipe if I need to replace these (too loud)



Thanks in advance - Jim

coffman.jpg #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,525 Re: Help Identifying Aftermarket Exhaust Parts installed on JS550 They are called "resonators" technically. They are very loud but some models have a bung so you can add a brass fitting to add water and reduce noise.



They are called "resonators" technically. They are very loud but some models have a bung so you can add a brass fitting to add water and reduce noise.

They only replacement I would NOT recommend would be a Westcoast water box. They are just as loud.

