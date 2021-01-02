Ive purchased a Dyna-S total loss ignition, which Ive already learned was probably not the best decision. I guess the dyna
coils are junk and go out pretty often. Ive found new ones for $60-120 which isnt horrible, but. What Im trying to figure out though, are there other options using what Ive got now. i.e. lightweight flywheel and trigger plate. I spent over $250 for this stuff and Im willing to spend another 3-400 on an ignition system(if its bad As) but not $12-1500 like they want for the msd system.

Can I use them with say a zeeltronic, advent, etc.? Does anyone have some good drawings for installing the dyna s ignition? I cant quite see the ones Ive found on here. Any help or suggestions would be appreciated.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk