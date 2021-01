Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Total loss help #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location Owasso, Ok Age 43 Posts 69 Total loss help Iíve purchased a Dyna-S total loss ignition, which Iíve already learned was probably not the best decision. I guess the dyna

coils are junk and go out pretty often. Iíve found new ones for $60-120 which isnít horrible, but. What Iím trying to figure out though, are there other options using what Iíve got now. i.e. lightweight flywheel and trigger plate. I spent over $250 for this stuff and Iím willing to spend another 3-400 on an ignition system(if itís bad Aís) but not $12-1500 like they want for the msd system.



Can I use them with say a zeeltronic, advent, etc.? Does anyone have some good drawings for installing the dyna s ignition? I canít quite see the ones Iíve found on here. Any help or suggestions would be appreciated.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules