Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB: Skat Trak 550SX Impeller #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2011 Location in the garage Age 32 Posts 237 WTB: Skat Trak 550SX Impeller Looking for a Skat Trak impeller for my 550sx. Wanting to ditch my 13/18 Solas. Let me know what ya got! He rides his jet ski standing up, he is ..... the most interesting man in the world #2 Resident Guru Join Date Oct 2011 Location Oakdale, Ca. Posts 984 Re: WTB: Skat Trak 550SX Impeller I have a Brand new Skat 15.5 with a complete pump, taper bored exit nozzle and an ocean pro steering nozzle.



Only selling it as a complete package. Pm me if interested. If you're not crashing, then you're not trying!!!



'90 650sx, full mod with all the bells and whistles.

'84 JS550/650 pump swap with PJS Viper engine.

'93 550sx with a 650sx motor and Rhass pump kit.

'81 JS440, full mod 550 PP motor. '

'93 300sx/750 SP BOB.



Special thanks to Chris Newmiller, the guys at Prowatercraft Racing, Rhaas Products, and Mitchell at M&M Marine! #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2015 Location California Age 33 Posts 91 Re: WTB: Skat Trak 550SX Impeller Have a skat 16.5 for $150 shipped Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules