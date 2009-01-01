 1998/99 gp 1200 part out
  Today, 03:12 PM
    troy boy
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    West, Ga. SHOSUMSAK
    Age
    57
    Posts
    2,295

    1998/99 gp 1200 part out

    IMG_8012.JPG I will prolly part it out. wont have it till next week, saw race sponsons and peeked inside, she has triple pipes billet head and maybe some other stuff on it, not sure whats wrong with it, but was abandoned at a shop. May sell whole as well
    Last edited by troy boy; Today at 03:13 PM.
    Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com
