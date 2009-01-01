 Kawi 440/550 OEM Cover - Free (you pay shipping)
  Today, 03:29 PM
    Jim_ii
    Kawi 440/550 OEM Cover - Free (you pay shipping)

    I have an old Kawi OEM cover that fits 440/550 skis. One side is in rough shape but could be patched I think.

    If you have a use for it just pay shipping and it's yours.

    IMG_7397.jpgIMG_7396.jpgIMG_7394.jpgIMG_7395.jpgIMG_7393.jpg
  Today, 04:02 PM
    CA550sx123
    Re: Kawi 440/550 OEM Cover - Free (you pay shipping)

    dude, ill take it
  Today, 04:07 PM
    92Kawasaki750SS
    Re: Kawi 440/550 OEM Cover - Free (you pay shipping)

    Second if they don't take it.

    Sent from my SM-N960U using Tapatalk
