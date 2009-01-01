|
who sells sheets of foot well traction mats thinner than hydro turf
need some for a gp760 the thin foam rubber not the sandy kind and not kit from H T or black tip
PWCToday Guru
Re: who sells sheets of foot well traction mats thinner than hydro turf
Don't know where your located but if you in southeast WI, Kendor Marine (boating supply store) in Franklin has that. Not sure if they have big enough pieces for you.
Re: who sells sheets of foot well traction mats thinner than hydro turf
in newberlin will check them out thanks
