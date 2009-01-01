 who sells sheets of foot well traction mats thinner than hydro turf
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 09:24 PM #1
    jrddillon
    jrddillon is offline
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    WI
    Age
    57
    Posts
    1,546

    who sells sheets of foot well traction mats thinner than hydro turf

    need some for a gp760 the thin foam rubber not the sandy kind and not kit from H T or black tip
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:35 PM #2
    Steve C
    Steve C is online now
    PWCToday Guru Steve C's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2002
    Location
    Franksville, Wisconsin
    Age
    58
    Posts
    429

    Re: who sells sheets of foot well traction mats thinner than hydro turf

    Don't know where your located but if you in southeast WI, Kendor Marine (boating supply store) in Franklin has that. Not sure if they have big enough pieces for you.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:44 PM #3
    jrddillon
    jrddillon is offline
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    WI
    Age
    57
    Posts
    1,546

    Re: who sells sheets of foot well traction mats thinner than hydro turf

    in newberlin will check them out thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (3 members and 1 guests)

  1. 89jetmate,
  2. Bionic racing,
  3. Steve C

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 