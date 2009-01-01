Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New guy from vermont #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2020 Location Vermont Age 46 Posts 1 New guy from vermont Hey groupies,



i am planning on doing a 550/750 conversion. I bought this factory pipe to put on a small pin 750.

has anyone done this mod using this specific exhaust set up?

next question is... do I even have this routed correctly? Looks like this resonator mod should work for a rear exhaust.

next question... how loud will this set up be?

If it will be too loud, how can I modify this exhaust to be reasonably quiet?



Currently working with a 1986 js550 hull, doing rhaas 750 pump conversion as well.



thanks for your time and wisdom in advance!

-jamie Attached Images CBF12A11-8870-4ADE-ABAC-D27E25E8EE6F.jpeg (1.28 MB, 1 views)

