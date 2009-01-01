 New guy from vermont
    Badapple88
    New guy from vermont

    Hey groupies,

    i am planning on doing a 550/750 conversion. I bought this factory pipe to put on a small pin 750.
    has anyone done this mod using this specific exhaust set up?
    next question is... do I even have this routed correctly? Looks like this resonator mod should work for a rear exhaust.
    next question... how loud will this set up be?
    If it will be too loud, how can I modify this exhaust to be reasonably quiet?

    Currently working with a 1986 js550 hull, doing rhaas 750 pump conversion as well.

    thanks for your time and wisdom in advance!
    -jamie
