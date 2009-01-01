 Robertson is a scammer
  Today, 05:08 PM #1
    Storbeck
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    36
    Posts
    78

    Robertson is a scammer

    He responded to my wanted ad for a mach 2 protec pipe. The pictures he used were from a thread on the X.

    http://www.x-h2o.com/threads/tips-in...c-pipe.195372/



  Today, 05:09 PM #2
    Storbeck
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    36
    Posts
    78

    Re: Robertson is a scammer

    It goes on a little further but you get the gist.
  Today, 05:45 PM #3
    Grumpy Old Guy
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    26,086

    Re: Robertson is a scammer

  Today, 05:58 PM #4
    MTRHEAD
    I dream skis MTRHEAD's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2003
    Location
    MotorCity
    Posts
    745

    Re: Robertson is a scammer

    I wish the admin of this site would cancel these dudes out immediately. Scammers on this site all the time. It’s when you selling or wanting to buy

    Hopefully life will eventually teach them a lesson!
  Today, 06:13 PM #5
    Grumpy Old Guy
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    26,086

    Re: Robertson is a scammer

    I like the part...."do you want to know my whole family history ?"

    No just the scammer side.
