Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: X2 Parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2020 Location United states Age 35 Posts 8 X2 Parts -1990 x2 hull (with pennsylvania title) has a shaved hood needs glass work = $200

- X2 seat = $120

- Stock ride plate with d cut = $60

- Westcoast intake grate = $80

- Fly racing bars with new grips = $40

- Pump nozzle = $50





Sent from my TECNO LC7 using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 28 Posts 425 Re: X2 Parts Are you located in Pennsylvania? If so where? Im right on the border

