Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 701-vxr- parts #1 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2007 Location indianapolis, indiana Age 37 Posts 1,233 701-vxr- parts I have a bunch of stuff from VXR pro part outs. I will post a few pics and list but have just about everything. Feel free to PM, text, email with needs or offers. Not looking to get rich, just want these parts to get used. All prices shipped (us only). Open to offers but shipping has been pricy lately



Vxr water box - $65shipped



61x pump complete with shaft/prop $100 shipped



62T (84mm) cylinder needs bore $75shipped



Motor mounts from vxr - $30 shipped



Complete 61x engine/elect/carb $700 shipped!



Start/stop $55 shipped



Midshaft (3 avail) $50 shipped each



Plenty of body parts, small parts etc. feel free to reach out with what you are looking for.



Thank you, Tyler -indytyler1

@yahoo.com

Txt- 317nine028751













Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk 03 SXR

13 SuperJet

95 HX

93 Waveblaster Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules