I have a bunch of stuff from VXR pro part outs. I will post a few pics and list but have just about everything. Feel free to PM, text, email with needs or offers. Not looking to get rich, just want these parts to get used. All prices shipped (us only). Open to offers but shipping has been pricy lately

Vxr water box - $65shipped

61x pump complete with shaft/prop $100 shipped

62T (84mm) cylinder needs bore $75shipped

Motor mounts from vxr - $30 shipped

Complete 61x engine/elect/carb $700 shipped!

Start/stop $55 shipped

Midshaft (3 avail) $50 shipped each

Plenty of body parts, small parts etc. feel free to reach out with what you are looking for.

Thank you, Tyler -indytyler1
@yahoo.com
Txt- 317nine028751






Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk