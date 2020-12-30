I have a bunch of stuff from VXR pro part outs. I will post a few pics and list but have just about everything. Feel free to PM, text, email with needs or offers. Not looking to get rich, just want these parts to get used. All prices shipped (us only). Open to offers but shipping has been pricy lately
Vxr water box - $65shipped
61x pump complete with shaft/prop $100 shipped
62T (84mm) cylinder needs bore $75shipped
Motor mounts from vxr - $30 shipped
Complete 61x engine/elect/carb $700 shipped!
Start/stop $55 shipped
Midshaft (3 avail) $50 shipped each
Plenty of body parts, small parts etc. feel free to reach out with what you are looking for.
Thank you, Tyler -indytyler1
@yahoo.com
Txt- 317nine028751
