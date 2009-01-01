|
650sx stock parts
Ive gotta try to sell some stuff to support my habit! Im doing a bad *** build and Ive spent a small fortune. Unfortunately its gonna take another grand at least.
Pics upon request. Thanks for looking!
Heres what I got:
Skat-trak 16.5 (good condition)
2 sets: Reed Cages w/ Boyensen reeds
Stock head
Cdi
Stock carb(needs rebuilt)
2 stock Exhaust manifolds
Starter
2 stock intake manifolds
Stock flywheel
Starter relay
2 pumps ( have minor defects)
Steer plate
Extra hull with handpole (stripped down)
Stock water box
