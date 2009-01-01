Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx stock parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location Collinsville, Ok Age 43 Posts 58 650sx stock parts Ive gotta try to sell some stuff to support my habit! Im doing a bad *** build and Ive spent a small fortune. Unfortunately its gonna take another grand at least.

Pics upon request. Thanks for looking!



Heres what I got:

Skat-trak 16.5 (good condition)

2 sets: Reed Cages w/ Boyensen reeds

Stock head

Cdi

Stock carb(needs rebuilt)

2 stock Exhaust manifolds

Starter

2 stock intake manifolds

Stock flywheel

Starter relay

2 pumps ( have minor defects)

Steer plate

Extra hull with handpole (stripped down)

Stock water box





