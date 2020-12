Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Take a look! 650sx exh. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location Collinsville, Ok Age 43 Posts 57 Take a look! 650sx exh. I placed an ad in the wtb for a dual input exhaust manifold. In the meanwhile after inspecting my current R&D mani. Are these for drilling and tapping?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,398 Re: Take a look! 650sx exh. Yep #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 57 Posts 9,221 Re: Take a look! 650sx exh. Yes Sir.



21/64 drill and a 1/8" NPT pipe tap = dual cooling. Oh, and don't forget to do the pump too. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location Collinsville, Ok Age 43 Posts 57 Re: Take a look! 650sx exh. Yeah, Iíve already got the stuff cause I just did the head. So I donít have to buy anything ...well for that part anyway. Iíve read some run all three outlets in order to relieve pressure?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules