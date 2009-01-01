|
|
-
Frequent Poster
Parting out 97 stx, keeping motor, all else available, pm with needs
LCD guages in great shape = 325
Pump prop stator with reverse = 200
Any and all other pieces = get quick quote
All parts shipped on actual cost, provide zip
Paypal ready
Last edited by dvmain02; Today at 09:15 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules