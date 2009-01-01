 Parting out 97 stx, keeping motor, all else available, pm with needs
    Parting out 97 stx, keeping motor, all else available, pm with needs

    LCD guages in great shape = 325
    Pump prop stator with reverse = 200
    Any and all other pieces = get quick quote
    All parts shipped on actual cost, provide zip
    Paypal ready
