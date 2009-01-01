 JS 550 Build. No experience building or riding.
  1. Yesterday, 10:05 PM #1
    FLPharmer
    JS 550 Build. No experience building or riding.

    I always thought these were cool and figured it was a good pandemic project. I started this back in July but never posted anything.
    IMG_5798.jpegIMG_5854.jpegIMG_5924.jpegIMG_5922.jpeg

    Lesson number 1. Get a ski with papers and VIN/HIN plates still on it. This one didn't have either of those.
  2. Yesterday, 10:10 PM #2
    FLPharmer
    Re: JS 550 Build. No experience building or riding.

    IMG_5834.jpegIMG_5914.jpeg

    The fiberglass looks damaged in several places. I am told it is in a common spot which happens to be a weak point if your hitting a ton of waves.
  3. Yesterday, 10:20 PM #3
    92Kawasaki750SS
    Re: JS 550 Build. No experience building or riding.

    Looks like typical cracking areas. Welcome to the addiction. Good luck with the build.

  4. Yesterday, 10:34 PM #4
    FLPharmer
    Re: JS 550 Build. No experience building or riding.

    IMG_5931 (1).jpegIMG_5930.jpegIMG_6127.jpegIMG_5931 (1).jpegIMG_5919.jpeg
  5. Yesterday, 10:37 PM #5
    FLPharmer
    Re: JS 550 Build. No experience building or riding.

    IMG_6127.jpegIMG_6165.jpegIMG_6203.jpeg

    I got the carb off, used a wire brush to get all the black paint off. Maybe I will get it anodized or just leave it the silver metallic color it is
