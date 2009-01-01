|
|
JS 550 Build. No experience building or riding.
I always thought these were cool and figured it was a good pandemic project. I started this back in July but never posted anything.
IMG_5798.jpegIMG_5854.jpegIMG_5924.jpegIMG_5922.jpeg
Lesson number 1. Get a ski with papers and VIN/HIN plates still on it. This one didn't have either of those.
IMG_5834.jpegIMG_5914.jpeg
The fiberglass looks damaged in several places. I am told it is in a common spot which happens to be a weak point if your hitting a ton of waves.
PWCToday Guru
Looks like typical cracking areas. Welcome to the addiction. Good luck with the build.
Sent from my SM-N960U using Tapatalk
IMG_6127.jpegIMG_6165.jpegIMG_6203.jpeg
I got the carb off, used a wire brush to get all the black paint off. Maybe I will get it anodized or just leave it the silver metallic color it is
