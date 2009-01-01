 Yamaha 1100 Motor For Sale, $800, Freshwater
    Yamaha 1100 Motor For Sale, $800, Freshwater

    Yamaha 1100 motor for sale, complete with carbs, electrics, starter, exhaust...ready to drop in. Runs nice. Upper midwest freshwater ski.
    $800 for the complete motor. Or for $1,000 you can have it still in a 1997 1100 Wave Venture hull with 155mm pump, midshaft, cables, exhaust hoses, and waterbox.

    125.9 hours.
    125psi across all 3 cylinders.

    See pictures and video of it running here:
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...156&highlight=


    Pick up in SE Wisconsin, near Chicago, Milwaukee, Madison. Will consider meeting part way for the cost of my gas. Motor is currently stabilized with avgas/klotz premix and thoroughly fogged, but I will be happy to fire it back up in person for any serious buyer with cash in hand and standing my shop.
    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
