Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha 1100 Motor For Sale, $800, Freshwater #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,720 Blog Entries 5 Yamaha 1100 Motor For Sale, $800, Freshwater Yamaha 1100 motor for sale, complete with carbs, electrics, starter, exhaust...ready to drop in. Runs nice. Upper midwest freshwater ski.

$800 for the complete motor. Or for $1,000 you can have it still in a 1997 1100 Wave Venture hull with 155mm pump, midshaft, cables, exhaust hoses, and waterbox.



125.9 hours.

125psi across all 3 cylinders.



See pictures and video of it running here:

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...156&highlight=





Pick up in SE Wisconsin, near Chicago, Milwaukee, Madison. Will consider meeting part way for the cost of my gas. Motor is currently stabilized with avgas/klotz premix and thoroughly fogged, but I will be happy to fire it back up in person for any serious buyer with cash in hand and standing my shop. Last edited by fox river pwc; Today at 03:42 PM .



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



