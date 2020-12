Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Brand New 48mm Black Jack Carbs with Polaris Intakes #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2008 Location Twin Cities, Mn. Posts 21 Brand New 48mm Black Jack Carbs with Polaris Intakes This is a brand new set of 48mm Black Jack Carbs with brand new matching Polaris intakes...ready to place right on motor. Comes with original carb cable wheel pulleys and extra jets. Carbs are set to the following:

2.3 needle & seat

95 gram springs

20 psi pop-off

Lows - 120 at 1 1/4 turns

Highs - 145 at 1 turn



Selling for $1,500...does not include shipping cost. If you have any questions or would like to buy them please send me a PM...thanks!

