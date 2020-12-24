Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jetnetics 440/550 aluminum charging flywheel $115 shipped #1 Resident Guru Join Date Mar 2008 Location Manchester TN Age 34 Posts 828 Jetnetics 440/550 aluminum charging flywheel $115 shipped I bought this like 15 years ago for a ski, but never ended up using it. The guy I bought it from said that it ran great, but I never personally put it in a ski and saw it run. There is a little bit of corrosion in the crank shaft pocket, but the keyway is in great shape. Also it is sand blasted and ready for paint. If you have any questions feel free to shoot me a PM. 20201224_163726.jpg20201224_163718.jpg20201224_163648.jpg20201224_163631.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

