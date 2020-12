Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Lot of Seadoo HX 720 & misc. parts #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2014 Location Clearwater Age 31 Posts 215 Lot of Seadoo HX 720 & misc. parts I'm cleaning out the garage and have a bunch of Seadoo 720 and some 650 parts from some race builds. Too many parts to list but there is everything in the pictures and also some stacks of various gaskets. Also have a Seadoo alignment tool and a bunch of drivetrain components and props. Looking to sell everything in the lot and once and not looking to ship. $200 obo. 86 Turd Sport

86 650sx

95 Blaster

96 HX

#2 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2014 Location Clearwater Age 31 Posts 215 Re: Lot of Seadoo HX 720 & misc. parts 2C2A4654-1698-4256-AD00-B9C79C2847EA.jpeg3B7FD0CB-6359-4A1B-BE82-CEB2DAB21B02.jpegAAAC5393-3EBF-474C-AB3E-26BC632EEE6A.jpeg90F7FEEB-D1F2-4E2B-A006-A0E237BBB097.jpeg3039DF7A-AF1B-4158-818F-D47334BD1743.jpegDF91FB67-4590-400C-BF00-062D54318412.jpeg

86 650sx

95 Blaster

96 HX

