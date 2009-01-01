Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550/750 winter cleanup #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2020 Location NV Posts 71 550/750 winter cleanup 2EB39331-1BA6-448C-8349-4F4F2CD477D7.jpegSo last summer I built this conversion with a 750 small pin. Ran most of the summer with dual 40 keihins. Threw a 29cc westcoast head on hoping for higher comp than my stock milled head but stayed dead at 150. (I’m at 4500 feet) The ski had a team Butch pipe and a jet sport aluminum waterbox. I also threw in a timing advance from John zigler along with many other parts on the ski, conversion plate, ebox plate, quick steer and a couple others I’m forgetting. I also picked up a bored and blueprinted pump and put a brand new skat 18 in. The ski was tons of fun but next summer I’m hoping to get a little more out of it. So I’m picking up a 94 750sx with a group k ported engine and gonna shine that up and do some painting to make it pretty, I’ll also be swapping to a coffmans 3 piece, supertrapp waterbox, moving exhaust exit to right front below the rail, and swapping to a single sbn44 on westcoast manifold to help out my bottom end. I’m planning to run a 3738 cdi if it’s safe with the timing advance and hoping to have this thing ripping. My engine bay got pretty dirty towards the end of the season so while everything is out I’ll be spraying that white. Here’s a couple pictures with the engine being the last thing ready to pull out! Attached Images 77659828-D0ED-4F4A-AD82-3322F5FC503B.jpeg (3.40 MB, 7 views) Last edited by Zreno; Today at 08:32 PM . 83 550/750 - westcoast head, westcoast pipe, timing advance, sbn 44, tau ceti arrestor, 18* skat, bored and blueprinted pump

91 X2 650

86 X2 750

S u b s c r I b e d !

