1990 Superjet and 1986 Kawasaki X2 (Arkansas)

Well I'm cleaning out the garage! $4500 takes the whole rig.



1990 Yamaha Superjet and 1986 Kawasaki X2 with trailer. Superjet is entirely stock except for the stainless Skat Trak 9-17 impeller. I have the original stock impeller as well. Bill of sale only. Mikuni carb rebuilt with OEM kit Summer 2020.



X2 is not stock. New top end in 2019, machine work done by Newmiller Machine. 93 octane fuel or higher.Coffman’s exhaust, Mikuni SBN 44 Carb (OEM Carb rebuilt winter 2019)Mariner high comp head, New stator and CDI as of 2020, Skat Trak Impeller (16 pitch)Turf and new seat installed 2020. Bill of sale only



Trailer fits the stand ups well with only one season on the tires and LED lights installed this past season. Clean title for the trailer.



File_007.jpegFile_014.jpegFile_010.jpegFile_017.jpegFile_002.jpegFile_003.jpegFile_019.jpeg Last edited by jobrown; Today at 02:39 PM .





