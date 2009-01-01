Hey guys!
I was looking on the forum threads and it seems all the talk is about pump stuffers for big hub impellers but couldnt find anything about tunnel stuffers.
I was hoping we could make a thread about this for us newbees that have an itchy "add to cart" finger and might buy **** we dont need...
Im installing a freestyle stubby cone because I mustly ride freeride and waves so will like more bottom end power, I have a skattrack 5 (could be swapped for a 6.5 I have stored), a toploader intake grate installed and was wondering if a pump tunnel stuffer would help on the bottom end. Im not worried about top speed but I am curious if on long slow crusing lake rides fuel efficiency will be ****...
What do you guys think? is it a good idea? what about DIY stuffer out of honey comba and glass?
As reference, My engine is only missing porting, ignition upgrades and a lightened flywheele to have all the bells and whistles attached... I have a full length WC pipe to get thet sweet sweet low end shockwave right on the spot.
Hope to hear from you guys!
BR