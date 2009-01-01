Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Choosing a pump TUNNEL stuffer #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2011 Location Cancun, Mexico Age 28 Posts 116 Choosing a pump TUNNEL stuffer Hey guys!

I was looking on the forum threads and it seems all the talk is about pump stuffers for big hub impellers but couldnt find anything about tunnel stuffers.

I was hoping we could make a thread about this for us newbees that have an itchy "add to cart" finger and might buy **** we dont need...

Im installing a freestyle stubby cone because I mustly ride freeride and waves so will like more bottom end power, I have a skattrack 5 (could be swapped for a 6.5 I have stored), a toploader intake grate installed and was wondering if a pump tunnel stuffer would help on the bottom end. Im not worried about top speed but I am curious if on long slow crusing lake rides fuel efficiency will be ****...

What do you guys think? is it a good idea? what about DIY stuffer out of honey comba and glass?



As reference, My engine is only missing porting, ignition upgrades and a lightened flywheele to have all the bells and whistles attached... I have a full length WC pipe to get thet sweet sweet low end shockwave right on the spot.



Hope to hear from you guys!



BR 87 kawasaki X2 with all the westcoast bolt on goodies

88 Kawasaki 650SX

