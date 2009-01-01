 Can I rebuild a JS pump with SX parts?
  Yesterday, 09:40 PM
    pjbaz
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    CT
    Age
    47
    Posts
    40

    Can I rebuild a JS pump with SX parts?

    I searched but wasn't able to find a definitive answer. I have a decent 550 and a beat SX pump ... I know the shoe and such as interchangeable, but can I just yank the guts and rebuild with the SX shaft/bearings?

    TIA,
    J
  Today, 12:51 AM
    restosud
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    2,126

    Re: Can I rebuild a JS pump with SX parts?

    no. different bearings, shaft etc...
