Can I rebuild a JS pump with SX parts?
I searched but wasn't able to find a definitive answer. I have a decent 550 and a beat SX pump ... I know the shoe and such as interchangeable, but can I just yank the guts and rebuild with the SX shaft/bearings?
TIA,
J
Re: Can I rebuild a JS pump with SX parts?
no. different bearings, shaft etc...
