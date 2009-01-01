Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Can I rebuild a JS pump with SX parts? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location CT Age 47 Posts 40 Can I rebuild a JS pump with SX parts? I searched but wasn't able to find a definitive answer. I have a decent 550 and a beat SX pump ... I know the shoe and such as interchangeable, but can I just yank the guts and rebuild with the SX shaft/bearings?



TIA,

no. different bearings, shaft etc...

