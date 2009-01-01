 82 JS550 Carb Updrage and RPM Limiter Questions
  Today, 05:50 PM
    82 JS550 Carb Updrage and RPM Limiter Questions

    I've done some research and reading but I just want to confirm I am doing this right...

    I have an '82 Piston Port 550 that came with a round body 38mm carb. I acquired the ski with a disassembled engine so I don't know how it ran before. For what it's worth, I am doing a full rebuild on the motor and making some performance upgrades, however this will be a very mild pump gas 550.

    The ski came without a RPM limiter valve, but the wires are still in the electrical box. Rather then mess with the 38mm round body that came stock with the ski and figure out how modify the carb/fuel return line to make it run w/o the RPM limiter valve, I would like to upgrade to a 44mm SBN.

    If I do this, is it true that I can just tape off the wires in the box and call it a day? Or am I missing something?

    Any help would be greatly appreciated.
