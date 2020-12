Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Js550 flush front left exhaust #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location NV Posts 47 Js550 flush front left exhaust Has anyone put a flush exhaust cone where the tube comes out on a front left 550? Similar to the blowsion outlets for sxrs. I think it would be a cool look but donít know if there are any downsides to it like possibly getting water in the exhaust when turning? Did a couple searches but couldnít find anything 83 550/750 - westcoast head, westcoast pipe, timing advance, sbn 44, tau ceti arrestor, 18* skat, bored and blueprinted pump

My only concern would be exhaust in the face and the hot water spraying on you.

I didn't think about the water spraying, I don't mind the exhaust in the face too much with front left. I could always go back to the stock setup but wondering if the flush would be bad with water coming back into the exhaust?

