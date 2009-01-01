 LF: 550sx full pump or vein section. Straight 17, 18, 19, 20 impellar
    LF: 550sx full pump or vein section. Straight 17, 18, 19, 20 impellar

    Took out my pump tonight and the veins are all chipped, its leaking needs new seals and bearings.

    Looking at either a full pump or just the stator/vein section with shaft. LOOKING FOR CLEAN ONE, NO CHIPS OR REWELDED ONES ETC.

    Also looking for a straight 17, 18, 19 or 20 impellar for the 550sx pump. Let me know if you got something please PM me! Will be shipped to Blaine, WA 98230.
