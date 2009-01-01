Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR800, dry pipe, dual 48mm Blackjacks jetting help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Victoria, Aus Age 30 Posts 1 SXR800, dry pipe, dual 48mm Blackjacks jetting help Has anybody got a jetting recipe for anything remotely close?



Carbs came to me with the following;

Pilot 140

Main 135

N/S 2.5

Spring 65g

and were flooding the motor





I've searched and found barely anything except "talk to Art"



I'm in the wrong time zone so I've tried emailing Jetworks, not sure who was answering the emails but they tried to sell me a kit. After I said I wasn't after a kit they suggested 115g spring and drop the main to 130 and go from there.



It's still feels rich and the low speed transition is very abrupt



Any suggestions appreciated, thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules