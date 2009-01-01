|
SXR800, dry pipe, dual 48mm Blackjacks jetting help
Has anybody got a jetting recipe for anything remotely close?
Carbs came to me with the following;
Pilot 140
Main 135
N/S 2.5
Spring 65g
and were flooding the motor
I've searched and found barely anything except "talk to Art"
I'm in the wrong time zone so I've tried emailing Jetworks, not sure who was answering the emails but they tried to sell me a kit. After I said I wasn't after a kit they suggested 115g spring and drop the main to 130 and go from there.
It's still feels rich and the low speed transition is very abrupt
Any suggestions appreciated, thanks
