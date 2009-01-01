Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 kawasaki 1100 stx di fuel pump issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2020 Location San Diego, CA Age 22 Posts 1 2000 kawasaki 1100 stx di fuel pump issue I cant find any information relating to this issue so I guess Ill just start a new thread and hope someone can help haha. Ive recently bought a 1100 stx di that was non running. I have good spark, and it feels like my injectors are working, I just dont have any fuel. I replaced the fuel pump and all of the fuel hoses/filter. I have 12VDC sitting at the pump, but the EMM is not giving the pump a ground. I have checked the CPS and it is in specs. What else could be causing the fuel pump from working? I know that these EMM's have a world of problems, I just want to rule out anything else before I send it off to get fixed. Thanks! Last edited by eastonf; Yesterday at 08:16 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

