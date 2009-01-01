 750sx throttle cable threads
    750sx throttle cable threads

    Can anyone tell me if the cable is 10mm, the threaded side at the thumb throttle?
    How will I know if I need an adapter when converting to finger throttle? Most finger throttle listings don't give any specifics.
    Re: 750sx throttle cable threads

    Yes 10 mm
    Most if not all aftermarket finger throttles are 10 mm
    Adaptors reduce to 6 mm or 8 mm
    The 8 mm is for SXRs
