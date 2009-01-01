Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750sx throttle cable threads #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Raleigh Posts 9 750sx throttle cable threads Can anyone tell me if the cable is 10mm, the threaded side at the thumb throttle?

How will I know if I need an adapter when converting to finger throttle? Most finger throttle listings don't give any specifics. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,380 Re: 750sx throttle cable threads Yes 10 mm

Most if not all aftermarket finger throttles are 10 mm

Adaptors reduce to 6 mm or 8 mm

