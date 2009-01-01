Thread: Wtb x2 cdi

 Wtb x2 cdi
Wtb x2 cdi

    keegan-4
    Wtb x2 cdi

    Looking for a working CDI for my X2. Preferably an 86 with no rev limiter
    Bionic racing
    Re: Wtb x2 cdi

    Got a couple , not sure if early type , what are your wire colors , blue , black , black red , black yellow ?
