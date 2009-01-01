Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Wtb x2 cdi #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2014 Location Wisconsin Age 22 Posts 158 Wtb x2 cdi Looking for a working CDI for my X2. Preferably an 86 with no rev limiter #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,378 Re: Wtb x2 cdi Got a couple , not sure if early type , what are your wire colors , blue , black , black red , black yellow ? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules