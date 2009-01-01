Thread: Wtb x2 cdi

|
|
-
Frequent Poster
Wtb x2 cdi
Looking for a working CDI for my X2. Preferably an 86 with no rev limiter
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Wtb x2 cdi
Got a couple , not sure if early type , what are your wire colors , blue , black , black red , black yellow ?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules