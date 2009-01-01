 WTB 750/800 stock headpipe
  Today, 09:31 PM #1
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,377

    WTB 750/800 stock headpipe

    Need a good stock 750/800 headpipe for exhaust system
    from manifold to first chamber section , PayPal ready , can post pic of part if your not sure
  Today, 09:40 PM #2
    restosud
    restosud is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    2,120

    Re: WTB 750/800 stock headpipe

    you're selling a complete pipe on another thread.why not use it?
  Today, 09:54 PM #3
    Travisshaw
    Travisshaw is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Nov 2012
    Location
    anderson Indiana
    Age
    37
    Posts
    445

    Re: WTB 750/800 stock headpipe

    9BC5FA3F-49D2-4780-8F03-53AB4418CDAD.jpeg2C3673ED-4C66-470F-B99F-FA674A9E01C1.jpegA6C60876-B061-4C92-9D0D-F6ECA0B964BB.jpegIve got one $20 plus shipping
  Today, 11:09 PM #4
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,377

    Re: WTB 750/800 stock headpipe

    That one is different , fits a zxi 750 in your pic
    Answer to question
    Have another almost complete 800 sxr pipe just need headpipe to make complete , or will sell the three pieces I have for a good deal and all you need is headpipe
    Had to use that headpipe a couple of years ago on a customers ski with a bad headpipe
