Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: WTB 750/800 stock headpipe #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,377 WTB 750/800 stock headpipe Need a good stock 750/800 headpipe for exhaust system

from manifold to first chamber section , PayPal ready , can post pic of part if your not sure #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 2,120 Re: WTB 750/800 stock headpipe you're selling a complete pipe on another thread.why not use it? #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Nov 2012 Location anderson Indiana Age 37 Posts 445 Re: WTB 750/800 stock headpipe 9BC5FA3F-49D2-4780-8F03-53AB4418CDAD.jpeg2C3673ED-4C66-470F-B99F-FA674A9E01C1.jpegA6C60876-B061-4C92-9D0D-F6ECA0B964BB.jpegIve got one $20 plus shipping #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,377 Re: WTB 750/800 stock headpipe That one is different , fits a zxi 750 in your pic

Answer to question

Have another almost complete 800 sxr pipe just need headpipe to make complete , or will sell the three pieces I have for a good deal and all you need is headpipe

Had to use that headpipe a couple of years ago on a customers ski with a bad headpipe

