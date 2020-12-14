Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1997 Wave Venture 1100 Complete Part Out #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,707 Blog Entries 5 1997 Wave Venture 1100 Complete Part Out 1997 Yamaha Wave Venture 1100 complete part out. If interested, email me at psucharski@tds.net, as that is the best way to reach me. My PM inbox here is usually full, so you can try that, but any "ties" will go to those who email me directly.



So I literally just got home from vacation, and this was in my shop...buddy dropped it off while I was gone to trade me for other ski stuff in lieu of cash, so now I'm turning this venture into cash. I will put prices on anything requested, but I will start with the very nice red front hood (hatch) and excellent side grab handles. $400 shipped, con US only, for the hood AND side handles package = that's the red front hood with latch & hinge AND both side grab handles with the mounting hardware. If not sold by the weekend, they go on ebay for the prices we all see there. My PayPal is the same email address listed above.



Seats and storage bins are nice, but I prefer to sell them locally (between Chicago and Milwaukee). Aluminum Triton trailer is available locally for $700. Needs lights.



What I'm told about the motor is the starter solenoid failed a year and half ago, so the ski sat ever since. I'm off work tomorrow, so I will be going through the motor to repair/evaluate, and will then put a price on it = figure it will be a solid replacement motor/electrics package deal for any 1100 venture/raider, or any blaster B1 B2 1100 conversion. I will shoot video of the motor once I have it running. Obviously, I will test and post compression numbers as well. Motor will be evaluated and offered accurately and accordingly.



Anyhow, how I proceed after that could depend upon the interest people show. If someone wants the hull/motor/pump combo, or some other combo, we can do that...otherwise it comes apart and leaves my shop piece by piece. Package/combo deals will get priority consideration



Now for some pictures...



20201214_154501.jpg20201214_154838.jpg20201214_154830.jpg20201214_154800.jpg20201214_154758.jpg20201214_154748.jpg20201214_154745.jpg20201214_154729.jpg20201214_154710.jpg20201214_154606.jpg20201214_154534.jpg20201214_154532.jpg20201214_154529.jpg20201214_154515.jpg20201214_154510.jpg20201214_154904.jpg



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,707 Blog Entries 5 Re: 1997 Wave Venture 1100 Complete Part Out Trailer pictures.



20201214_155007.jpg20201214_155156.jpg20201214_155107.jpg20201214_155103.jpg20201214_155049.jpg20201214_155039.jpg20201214_155031.jpg20201214_155023.jpg20201214_155019.jpg20201214_155010.jpg20201214_155300.jpg



