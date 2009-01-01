I am looking to get some more power out of my 750 sp and would like some advice on porting. Its currently set up with a timing advance, westcoast head with 29cc domes (150 psi at 4500ft). I ran dual cdk2s last summer but have an sbn 44 I am going to swap on along with a Coffman pipe. The ski is fun and fast but I feel like theres more to get out of it and am thinking of getting it ported. I would like some advice on what porting to do and who to do it? Groupk, kommander, newmiller? Any help is greatly appreciated!