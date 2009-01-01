Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750sx Porting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location NV Posts 25 750sx Porting I am looking to get some more power out of my 750 sp and would like some advice on porting. Its currently set up with a timing advance, westcoast head with 29cc domes (150 psi at 4500ft). I ran dual cdk2s last summer but have an sbn 44 I am going to swap on along with a Coffman pipe. The ski is fun and fast but I feel like theres more to get out of it and am thinking of getting it ported. I would like some advice on what porting to do and who to do it? Groupk, kommander, newmiller? Any help is greatly appreciated! 83 550/750 - westcoast head, westcoast pipe, timing advance, sbn 44, tau ceti arrestor, 18* skat, bored and blueprinted pump Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) 89jetmate Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

