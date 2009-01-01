 Free 700 parts available
  1. Today, 07:27 AM #1
    Davepa
    Free 700 parts available

    Trying to get rid of some 700 parts occupying space in my garage.
    Handle poles RRP and AC aluminum handle pole
    Let me know if you are interested. Prefer if you have UPS label so you dont have to pay anything


  2. Today, 07:31 AM #2
    sasquachcrap
    Re: Free 700 parts available

    Wheres they shipping from? Whats the deal? Ill take them?
  3. Today, 07:34 AM #3
    Davepa
    Re: Free 700 parts available

    Its free. Shipping from Raleigh, NC


  4. Today, 07:36 AM #4
    sasquachcrap
    Re: Free 700 parts available

    I live in statesville. Could I just pick it up? What all is it? Just a pole or is it steering too? Picture?
  5. Today, 07:37 AM #5
    Davepa
    Re: Free 700 parts available

    Pm


  6. Today, 07:43 AM #6
    sasquachcrap
    Re: Free 700 parts available

    I sent one but now I cant find it. Text? 7044020527
