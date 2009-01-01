|
|
-
Free 700 parts available
Trying to get rid of some 700 parts occupying space in my garage.
Handle poles RRP and AC aluminum handle pole
Let me know if you are interested. Prefer if you have UPS label so you dont have to pay anything
-
Re: Free 700 parts available
Wheres they shipping from? Whats the deal? Ill take them?
-
Re: Free 700 parts available
Its free. Shipping from Raleigh, NC
-
Re: Free 700 parts available
I live in statesville. Could I just pick it up? What all is it? Just a pole or is it steering too? Picture?
-
Re: Free 700 parts available
Pm
-
Re: Free 700 parts available
I sent one but now I cant find it. Text? 7044020527
