Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ISO a SCR or GRS bn38 carburetor #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2017 Location Mission Hills Age 23 Posts 64 ISO a SCR or GRS bn38 carburetor Just what the title says. Bought a jetco stage 2 back off of a friend and it needs a carb and before I mess with the 38s I got on the shelf, I wouldn't mind getting something fun. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules