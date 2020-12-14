Hey guys! So now with 2020 being all about disaster, bad desicions and PC. I had a long chat with my 650SX and it turns out she is actually and X2 trapped in an 650SX body! So we started right away with the fiberglass replacement therapy and will get some epoxy implants soon! Jajaja
Ok joke a side I just started mucking things up and making measurements, I think I finally got it figured it out. My main goal is if I ever want to switch pack to an original handle pole my crazy contraption will unbolt and be done with it. The hood will be bolted to the handlepole but removable.
Here are some pictures of the progress and will try to post more when glassing starts.
Input is greatly appreciated!!
BR
