I have 2 small pin cylinders for sale
#1 Fresh bore to .25 over but didn't completely remove gouge. Can be used as is or will definitely clean up at .50. I had a set of .25 pistons that I wanted to use so I switched to another cylinder. $100 shipped
#2 standard bore with head pistons and rings. This cylinder had 150/150 psi when removed. I removed it only to install a ported cylinder. basically ready to bolt on and go with a good top end $150 shipped
both 22 cylinder.jpgcylinder 22 025.JPGcylinder 22 whead.JPG22 with pistons.JPG