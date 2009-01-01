 looking for discontinued pro-x piston rings for 650
  1. Today, 08:31 AM #1
    hammerdog57
    Join Date
    Jul 2004
    Posts
    90

    looking for discontinued pro-x piston rings for 650

    Looking for pro-x piston rings part number 02.4505.125 77.25 mm. they show them in there 2015 catalog but not the 2020 catalog. they only seem to make them up to 77 mm. any help wood be appreciated.
  2. Today, 09:45 AM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,429

    Re: looking for discontinued pro-x piston rings for 650

    Pro x uses RIK ring sets in their piston kits, WSM also uses them at any rate here you go

    https://splashndirt.ca/Catalog/PartD...ki-js650-js300
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
  3. Today, 10:31 AM #3
    hammerdog57
    Join Date
    Jul 2004
    Posts
    90

    Re: looking for discontinued pro-x piston rings for 650

    says there out of stock?
  4. Today, 11:27 AM #4
    WFO Speedracer
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,429

    Re: looking for discontinued pro-x piston rings for 650

    Ok I am going to break it down for you , go to google and type in 02.4505.125 and see what comes up
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
