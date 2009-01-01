|
looking for discontinued pro-x piston rings for 650
Looking for pro-x piston rings part number 02.4505.125 77.25 mm. they show them in there 2015 catalog but not the 2020 catalog. they only seem to make them up to 77 mm. any help wood be appreciated.
Re: looking for discontinued pro-x piston rings for 650
Pro x uses RIK ring sets in their piston kits, WSM also uses them at any rate here you go
https://splashndirt.ca/Catalog/PartD...ki-js650-js300
Re: looking for discontinued pro-x piston rings for 650
Re: looking for discontinued pro-x piston rings for 650
Ok I am going to break it down for you , go to google and type in 02.4505.125 and see what comes up
