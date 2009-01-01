Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: looking for discontinued pro-x piston rings for 650 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2004 Posts 90 looking for discontinued pro-x piston rings for 650 Looking for pro-x piston rings part number 02.4505.125 77.25 mm. they show them in there 2015 catalog but not the 2020 catalog. they only seem to make them up to 77 mm. any help wood be appreciated. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,429 Re: looking for discontinued pro-x piston rings for 650 Pro x uses RIK ring sets in their piston kits, WSM also uses them at any rate here you go



https://splashndirt.ca/Catalog/PartD...ki-js650-js300

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

#3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2004 Posts 90 Re: looking for discontinued pro-x piston rings for 650 says there out of stock? #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,429 Re: looking for discontinued pro-x piston rings for 650 Ok I am going to break it down for you , go to google and type in 02.4505.125 and see what comes up

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

