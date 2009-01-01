|
|
-
Yamaha 65u vs 63m ??? Finally which
Hi 💯
After many time testing and performance
On triples 1200npv with nice results discussing and searching
for a long time the question which cylinder is better for more performance the 1100 or the 1200 I never had the change to test a 1100 so after reading many many threat's and site etc.
The question still remains
Is a 63m better than a 65u cylinder
For people that really knows the subject the porting of the 65u is higher than the 63m so the question is
Boring both cylinders to 84mm which porting will be better ?
Take in mind that we are talking for gp1200 engine
With 1200 cases 44mikumi 65u electrical
-
Re: Yamaha 65u vs 63m ??? Finally which
There is no better or worse , the 65u cylinder is better for top end power, the 63m is better for bottom end power, it depends on what you are doing with your particular machine. I am building a Waveblaster 2 for rec use and wavejumping, on that machine i will be using the 63M cylinder bored out to 84mm.
