Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha 65u vs 63m ??? Finally which #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2008 Location EuRope Posts 86 Yamaha 65u vs 63m ??? Finally which Hi 💯

After many time testing and performance

On triples 1200npv with nice results discussing and searching

for a long time the question which cylinder is better for more performance the 1100 or the 1200 I never had the change to test a 1100 so after reading many many threat's and site etc.

The question still remains



Is a 63m better than a 65u cylinder

For people that really knows the subject the porting of the 65u is higher than the 63m so the question is

Boring both cylinders to 84mm which porting will be better ?





Take in mind that we are talking for gp1200 engine

With 1200 cases 44mikumi 65u electrical #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,427 Re: Yamaha 65u vs 63m ??? Finally which There is no better or worse , the 65u cylinder is better for top end power, the 63m is better for bottom end power, it depends on what you are doing with your particular machine. I am building a Waveblaster 2 for rec use and wavejumping, on that machine i will be using the 63M cylinder bored out to 84mm. Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 06:37 AM . Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules