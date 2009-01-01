 1997 Wave venture 760 Knock at idle
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 08:26 PM #1
    Tony Santucci
    Tony Santucci is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2020
    Location
    NC
    Age
    46
    Posts
    4

    1997 Wave venture 760 Knock at idle

    So, got a couple free PWCs. They have been sitting for ~6 years. First one I'm dealing with is this WaveRunner. Wear ring was swollen and seized the pump. No big deal. Already had the aftermarket housing with the plastic ring, so that was a relatively easy fix.

    Pulled the carbs and overhauled them. Pretty nasty, but nothing really out of the ordinary for something this old that sat for so long.

    Anyway, fired it up tonight. Sounds like a rod knock at idle, but clears up as soon as it's revved up. It sounds great as soon as I hit the throttle. I am running it with the pump off, so it's only spinning the mid shaft. The rubber in the mid shaft coupler to the engine seems like it's in good shape.

    I'm a twenty year auto technician, with a ton of small displacement single cylinder two stroke engine experience, but I'm a rookie when it comes to PWC. Everything I know to date screams rod bearings, but the fact that it goes away when the throttle is opened throws me off.

    Looking for advice, obviously. It could be normal for all I know about these things.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:33 PM #2
    Tony Santucci
    Tony Santucci is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2020
    Location
    NC
    Age
    46
    Posts
    4

    Re: 1997 Wave venture 760 Knock at idle

    Also. I guess I should note it's currently running on 40:1 93 ethanol free from a temporary tank.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:47 PM #3
    Tony Santucci
    Tony Santucci is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2020
    Location
    NC
    Age
    46
    Posts
    4

    Re: 1997 Wave venture 760 Knock at idle

    Video?
    Last edited by Tony Santucci; Today at 08:52 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:54 PM #4
    Tony Santucci
    Tony Santucci is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2020
    Location
    NC
    Age
    46
    Posts
    4

    Re: 1997 Wave venture 760 Knock at idle

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:22 PM #5
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    52
    Posts
    8,704
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: 1997 Wave venture 760 Knock at idle

    Piston slap.
    Check compression.


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 