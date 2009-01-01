Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 1997 Wave venture 760 Knock at idle #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2020 Location NC Age 46 Posts 4 1997 Wave venture 760 Knock at idle So, got a couple free PWCs. They have been sitting for ~6 years. First one I'm dealing with is this WaveRunner. Wear ring was swollen and seized the pump. No big deal. Already had the aftermarket housing with the plastic ring, so that was a relatively easy fix.



Pulled the carbs and overhauled them. Pretty nasty, but nothing really out of the ordinary for something this old that sat for so long.



Anyway, fired it up tonight. Sounds like a rod knock at idle, but clears up as soon as it's revved up. It sounds great as soon as I hit the throttle. I am running it with the pump off, so it's only spinning the mid shaft. The rubber in the mid shaft coupler to the engine seems like it's in good shape.



I'm a twenty year auto technician, with a ton of small displacement single cylinder two stroke engine experience, but I'm a rookie when it comes to PWC. Everything I know to date screams rod bearings, but the fact that it goes away when the throttle is opened throws me off.

Looking for advice, obviously. It could be normal for all I know about these things.



Also. I guess I should note it's currently running on 40:1 93 ethanol free from a temporary tank.

Video?

Re: 1997 Wave venture 760 Knock at idle

Piston slap.

Check compression.



