|
|
-
1997 Wave venture 760 Knock at idle
So, got a couple free PWCs. They have been sitting for ~6 years. First one I'm dealing with is this WaveRunner. Wear ring was swollen and seized the pump. No big deal. Already had the aftermarket housing with the plastic ring, so that was a relatively easy fix.
Pulled the carbs and overhauled them. Pretty nasty, but nothing really out of the ordinary for something this old that sat for so long.
Anyway, fired it up tonight. Sounds like a rod knock at idle, but clears up as soon as it's revved up. It sounds great as soon as I hit the throttle. I am running it with the pump off, so it's only spinning the mid shaft. The rubber in the mid shaft coupler to the engine seems like it's in good shape.
I'm a twenty year auto technician, with a ton of small displacement single cylinder two stroke engine experience, but I'm a rookie when it comes to PWC. Everything I know to date screams rod bearings, but the fact that it goes away when the throttle is opened throws me off.
Looking for advice, obviously. It could be normal for all I know about these things.
-
Re: 1997 Wave venture 760 Knock at idle
Also. I guess I should note it's currently running on 40:1 93 ethanol free from a temporary tank.
-
Re: 1997 Wave venture 760 Knock at idle
Last edited by Tony Santucci; Today at 08:52 PM.
-
Re: 1997 Wave venture 760 Knock at idle
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 1997 Wave venture 760 Knock at idle
Piston slap.
Check compression.
WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!
Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.
http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/
I don't come here to make
enemies - only to identify
them...
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules